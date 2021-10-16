VIP AUDIO 10/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-13-2003): Luger’s first match since Elizabeth’s death and his backstage conduct in TNA, backstage WWE writer rivalries, Cena, Angle, Nowinski, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from November 13, 2003 covering these topics: Extensive reaction to Lex Luger’s first match since Elizabeth’s death and how TNA completely botched giving any rub to A.J. Styles, backstage details on how he conducted himself, and more. Also, the death of Crash Holly not mentioned on WWE TV, Chris Nowinski’s concussions issues become an issue, John Cena’s controversial FU of Chris Benoit, Jerry Lynn-TNA controversy, Kurt Angle, and much more with a lot of backstage news and notes.

