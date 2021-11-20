FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: John Pollock of Post Wrestling chats Succession, can there be a 3rd promotion, how Post Wrestling started, balancing journalism and family, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive is the penultimate in my Thanksgiving series, highlighting a guest whose work I want to give a shout out to. This week, John Pollock, editor and co-founder of Post Wrestling, joins to talk Succession Season 3 and Kendall’s continued self owns, how John’s journey from journalist to parent and everything in between has gone, the importance of time management with his job, how he assembled his Post Avengers (“Postmarks”) – including some of my faves such as Brother Nate and WH, the folly of over-rating star ratings, the deliciousness of coffee, and more.

