FREE PODCAST 11/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs. Ago) Keller talks with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman comparing Vince and Hunter philosophies, Reigns heel potential, Trump-Zeb Colter, his Mt. Rushmore, more (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (11-20-2016). Wade interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, who talks about his new weekly talk show called “X-Pac 1-2-360” on Afterbuzz TV, plus callers chime in to get his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon as a central figure on WWE TV, Survivor Series, the influence behind the scenes of Road Dogg these days, his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive portion, Sean talks about the differing philosophies of Vince McMahon and Triple H, whether Roman Reigns should turn heel, how Seth Rollins’s babyface turn was bungled, the Zeb Colter WrestleMania promo that Donald Trump praised, have fans changed over the years, thoughts on TNA’s ownership battle including blunt comments regarding Dixie Carter, and more.

