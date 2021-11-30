FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Edge-Miz, McMahon-Theory, Lynch-Morgan, Owens tricking Seth, live callers, emails (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the return of Edge and Miz and the reference to the Miz-Punk AEW promo, what worked and didn’t work with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, the chemistry between Vince McMahon and Austin Theory, Kevin Owens tricking Seth Rollins, the Randy Orton-Riddle chemistry, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO