News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-6-2016) Keller & Parks talk potential Bryan in-ring return, Miz, Alexa Bliss, Ellsworth costing Ambrose another title, Rhyno & Slater’s push, more (96 min.)

December 8, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 6, 2016 WWE Smackdown post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to talk about Smackdown and also live watch 205 Live and Talking Smack. They fielded topics and questions from callers throughout the show and discussed the TLC follow-up including James Ellsworth costing Dean Ambrose another title, Miz TV, a potential in-ring return for Bryan Danielson, Alexa Bliss’s celebration, what happened to Rhyno & Slater’s push, and much more, plus some 205 Live and Talking Smackdown reaction.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021