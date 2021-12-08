FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-6-2016) Keller & Parks talk potential Bryan in-ring return, Miz, Alexa Bliss, Ellsworth costing Ambrose another title, Rhyno & Slater’s push, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Dec. 6, 2016 WWE Smackdown post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after Smackdown with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to talk about Smackdown and also live watch 205 Live and Talking Smack. They fielded topics and questions from callers throughout the show and discussed the TLC follow-up including James Ellsworth costing Dean Ambrose another title, Miz TV, a potential in-ring return for Bryan Danielson, Alexa Bliss’s celebration, what happened to Rhyno & Slater’s push, and much more, plus some 205 Live and Talking Smackdown reaction.

