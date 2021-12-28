Former tag team champion reportedly sent home from Raw early

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Omos was reportedly absent from Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that Omos was not backstage in Detroit for Raw and was sent home earlier in the afternoon. There is no word on why Omos left or if the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE sparked the move. On this week’s episode of Raw, Omos was scheduled to face his former partner, A.J. Styles, in a singles match. Instead, Styles wrestled and defeated Apollo Crews.

Last week, Omos and Styles broke up and got in a physical altercation with one another. Their match has not been rescheduled as of yet.

