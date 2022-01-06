FREE PODCAST 1/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: Page vs. Danielson, Fenix injury, Jurassic win, MJF-Punk, on-site report, live callers, emails (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon, host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s weekly AEW show along with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They discuss a stellar episode of AEW Dynamite, the debut on TBS, including the Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson rematch for the AEW Title, the TBS Title final with Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho, Jurassic Express beating the Lucha Bros to win the tag team titles, the MJF-C.M. Punk exchange, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent (and his adorable 7-year-old daughter who is a big Adam Page fan) who attended in person.

