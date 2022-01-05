News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 PPV Roundtable – Radican & Fann: In-depth review including Okada vs. Ospreay main event plus Kenta vs. Tanahashi No Dq semi-main and how they tore the house down, some surprising dark match appearances, more (53 min.)

January 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 roundtable. The show begins with a look at the outstanding Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay main event for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship and the post-match happenings. They then work their way backwards through the card in order. The discussion includes a look at the insane Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi No DQ semi-main event for the IWGP U.S. Championship. Also discussed is the placement of some big name talent and a surprising finish in the dark matches.

