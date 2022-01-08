FREE PODCAST 1/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews Matt Morgan with stories on trying out for WWE with A.J. Styles, advice for Braun, wrestling for Hogan and Bischoff in TNA (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to Wade’s interview from Jan. 5, 2016 with former WWE and TNA wrestler Matt Morgan who evaluates bigger wrestlers today from Baron Corbin to Braun Strowman to Big Cass to Nia Jax, shares a story about having a match with A.J. Styles at their WWE tryout, working for TNA when Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan were there, plus Rumble & WM predictions with live caller and email contributions.

