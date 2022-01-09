1/5 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Mysterios vs. Alexander & Benjamin, T-Bar vs. Daniels, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JANUARY 5, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

T-Bar’s squash tour continues

Decent tag team action

(1) T-BAR vs. DENNIS DANIELS

T-Bar managed to smile at fans a bit as he walked to the ring. The announcers acknowledged this change and tied it into the new year. His enhancement opponent wore yellow trunks and knee pads with blue trim and black wrestling boots.

Daniels screamed, “I ain’t scared of you, I don’t care how big you are! You ain’t nothing!” He walked up and landed a forearm shot to T-Bar’s chest, which T-Bar did not sell. Instead, T-Bar hit a big boot to Daniels’s face, then tossed him across the ring. He punished Daniels in the corner, then tossed him across the ring in the opposite direction. He scooped Daniels up, hit a rising knee to his ribs, then spun and tossed him through the ropes to the floor.

T-Bar went to the floor and lifted Daniels onto his shoulder, then tossed him like a spear into the ring post, shoulder first. T-Bar climbed the apron with Daniels on his shoulders and dumped him over the top rope onto the canvas. T-Bar lifted his right arm and issued Daniels a sit out choke slam (known as High Justice) for the three-count.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 2:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: T-Bar’s second squash match in as many weeks – pretty cool. You could make an argument for having him completely erase this guy after the big boot alone, but the rest of the match truly was showcasing T-Bar’s strength advantage, and there was no hint of token offense from Daniels. Now if T-Bar could ditch the face paint.)

(2) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. CEDRIX ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Benjamin and Rey started things off. They did some crisscrossing, then Benjamin leveled Rey with a shoulder block. Rey spun Benjamin around with a ridiculous head scissor takedown. Dominik tagged in and covered Benjamin for a one-count. Alexander tagged in and took an immediate suplex from Dominik. Dominik held Alexander’s wrist and bounded off the ropes, taking him down with a springboard arm drag. Alexander flipped Dominik onto the ring apron, where Benjamin approached from the floor and swept Dominik’s leg. Dominik writhed on the ringside floor as we cut to break.

Benjamin tagged in and was controlling Dominik with a chin lock after the break. He flung Dominik into a corner, causing him to crumple to the mat. Benjamin kicked Dominik in the ribs, postured to the crowd to very mild boos, then tagged in Alexander. Alexander knocked Dominik down with a European uppercut, then covered him for two. Dominik landed three body shots, but Alexander hit another uppercut, then drop kicked Dominik in the back and covered for another two-count. Alexander taunted Rey on the apron, then ran at Dominik in a neutral corner. Dominik dodged, then Alexander and Dominik made simultaneous tags. Rey was the hotter tag, however, and started running through Benjamin. Benjamin turned the tide quickly with a spinning kick to Rey, then to Dominik. He set up Rey for a powerbomb, but Rey reversed out and used a hurricanrana to position Benjamin on the middle rope. Rey lined up for the 619 but Benjamin quickly recovered and intercepted him with a big boot.

Alexander ran in to assist, but Dominik flipped him through the ropes to the floor. The Mysterios then combined to take Benjamin back down to the middle rope again, then ran simultaneous 619’s from either side of Benjamin. Rey climbed to the top rope and hit a five-star frog splash to Benjamin while Dominik splashed Alexander out on the floor. Rey covered Benjamin for the three-count and victory.

WINNERS: Rey & Dominik Mysterio by pinfall in 6:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent, fast-paced tag match that these guys probably could’ve worked in their sleep.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

