WWE announces Sasha Banks set to miss time, Banks comments

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 9, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
WWE announced this weekend that Sasha Banks will miss six to eight weeks of action due to injury. Banks injured her foot at a house show last week and has been absent since. The official diagnosis is a bruised calcaneus bone.

Sasha Banks took to social media after the announcement and said that 30 women are lucky she’s out — a clear nod to the Royal Rumble match and confirmation that she will not be participating.

