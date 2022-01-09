WWE announces Sasha Banks set to miss time, Banks comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced this weekend that Sasha Banks will miss six to eight weeks of action due to injury. Banks injured her foot at a house show last week and has been absent since. The official diagnosis is a bruised calcaneus bone.

BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC.https://t.co/4jdY3YvWEM pic.twitter.com/JJkYiceRLs — WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2022

Sasha Banks took to social media after the announcement and said that 30 women are lucky she’s out — a clear nod to the Royal Rumble match and confirmation that she will not be participating.

