Multiple main event level WWE talents enter the Royal Rumble

Big E, Damian Priest, and Bianca Belair each officially declared for the Royal Rumble match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Priest and Belair made their intentions known during backstage promos. Big E revealed the news during an in-ring promo segment with Seth Rollins. Big E would face Rollins and lose via The Stomp.

The winner of both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will get to face the champion of their choice at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Other matches on the Royal Rumble card include Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship and Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

