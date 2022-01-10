News Ticker

New champions crowned on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 10, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
The Alpha Academy are he new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

Chad Gable and Otis defeated RK-Bro on Monday Night Raw. Otis made a blind tag on Gable to get into the match and then hit Orton with a sidewalk slam before covering for the 1,2,3 win.

RK-Bro had been champions since winning the titles at Summerslam after beating A.J. Styles and Omos.

