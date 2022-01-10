New champions crowned on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Alpha Academy are he new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.
Chad Gable and Otis defeated RK-Bro on Monday Night Raw. Otis made a blind tag on Gable to get into the match and then hit Orton with a sidewalk slam before covering for the 1,2,3 win.
RK-Bro had been champions since winning the titles at Summerslam after beating A.J. Styles and Omos.
