FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship with Keller & Martin: Criticism of Cody promo, Moxley’s return and Bully Ray’s comment, reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, Impact, Raw, SD, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They record “The Fix” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

AEW Dynamite finishing no. 1 in key demo among all cable shows for the first time.

Reaction to Jon Moxley’s return to Dynamite.

Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s interview segment on Dynamite.

Thoughts on the resolution of the Interim version of the TNT Title with a ladder unification match.

Full review of AEW Rampage

Full review of AEW Dynamite including Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed, the House of Black, Adam Cole teaming with Britt Baker, MJF-Wardlow dynamic, and more.

A review of the latest impact of Impact including the worst wrestler name in pro wrestling.

A review of WWE Smackdown including the dynamic between Seth Rolins and Roman Reigns, and a warning about how things could go wrong with Reigns if WWE turns him babyface.

Thoughts on Mustafa Ali’s request to be released not being granted by WWE.

A review of Raw including thoughts on Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Doudrop being set up as Becky Lynch’s challenger, and more.

Sidebars in the show on the great Popeye vs. Looney Tunes debate and a great Bob Backlund backstage clip after he lost his WWF Title to Iron Shiek.

Reaction to Bully Ray trending on Twitter after he said on his podcast that Jon Moxley should have said he was sorry in his promo for disappearing from TV for months.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO