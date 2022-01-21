VIP AUDIO 1/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Would Cody be a big deal if he weren’t Dusty’s son? Great wrestling cities, Nick Khan, Tank Abbott, Summer Rae, Hunter-Jarrett comparison, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- What is the legacy of Tank Abbott both in MMA and in WCW?
- Does Tony Khan’s booking approach lack key aspects including getting the most out of a hot angle and match?
- What should announcers say about Summer Rae during a 30 second span of her coming to the ring to enter the Royal Rumble?
- Looking back at early WWF Cruiserweight matches with Taka Michionku vs. Great Sasuke.
- Should AEW be doing more crossover with NBA players considering they’re both part of Warner Media?
- Is it impossible now for Triple H to take over WWE after how things have gone with NXT lately?
- What are some of the greatest pro wrestling cities today, and what makes a great wrestling city? Are there any emerging great wrestling cities?
- Could AEW’s ecosystem take on more meaning if it emulated soccer’s system of moving up and down from show to show based on wins and losses?
- Is Nick Khan showing more and more what a danger he is to WWE’s future?
- Reaction to the FITE TV feed of Jim Ross and Excalibur talking about Cody, with Ross asking if Cody is a “hug chaser.”
- What was more detrimental to their respective promotion, relatively: Jeff Jarrett pushing himself as NWA Champion during TNA’s earliest years or Triple H as World Hvt. Champion in 2002-2005?
- Is the new Ric Flair “92” t-shirt awful or genius? What past wrestling merchandise holds up today?
- How would Cody be seen differently if he weren’t Dusty Rhodes’s son? Would he be seen as a meandering promo who’s merely a good wrestler?
- Did Cody contradict himself when he criticized WWE changing Walter’s name but then gave Brody King a hard time for using Brody Lee’s name in AEW?
