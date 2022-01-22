FREE PODCAST 1/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Does WWE want Seth or Roman to be cheered, Big E, Deville-Naomi, Summer Rae, live callers, emails (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss whether WWE wants fans to be cheering Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns, the Sonya Deville-Naomi storyline, how far Big E has fallen in a short time, whether Reigns is less compelling without Paul Heyman, Summer Rae, and much more.

