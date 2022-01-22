FREE PODCAST 1/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Bobby Roode talks about his World Title run, turning heel, feud with Storm, more, plus Year-End Award talk afterward (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-6-2012), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewed TNA World Hvt. champion Bobby Roode for the first 20 minutes. In the interview, Roode talks about his current run as World champion, turning heel, developing on the mic, his feud with Storm and how he’d like to see that play out, whose idea it was for his family to be involved in his storyline, some surprising names he’d like to work with as top heel champion, TNA needing to be out on the road more, where TNA is in 2012, and more. For the rest of the show, Caldwell & Mitchell take calls on WWE, TNA, and ROH topics. In the Aftershow, they spend half-an-hour looking at five year-end awards categories including MVP, Top Heel/Face, MOTY, and Rising Star. Also, a big-picture discussion of the wrestling industry, and more.

