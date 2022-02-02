HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 2/1: Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar continue feud in tag team main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Man, that Gunther name is really catching, huh? Not. The Walter name is more over than ever and now WWE can’t make any money off of it. Ironic, isn’t it.

-A good opening match that highlighted Gunther and Imperium. Have to wonder how long it will be until Gunther finds his way into the NXT Championship picture. My guess is it won’t be long and he could end up being a really nice opponent for Bron Breakker.

-Mandy Rose and Kay Lee Ray cut a nice little promo against each other this week. I could have done without the silly kidnapping stuff, but Rose and Ray may have a little something. Ray is good opponent for Rose to work with and can help her have he first great match as champion.

-The Cora Jade “I will impress Raquel Gonzalez” was well worked. Both women told that story with their match and they make an intriguing team for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

-The stuff with Sarray is just not good. What else is there to say? Have to wonder, just what the goal is with it, because I don’t see an avenue for the act to work on the NXT 2.0 brand, let alone the main roster at some point.

-Good chemistry between Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa. They both have a way to interact with each other that simmers with tension and competitiveness, but oozes respect at the same time.

-So, Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes are being given the time to truly add depth to their story together. Good to see that type week to week storyline development on the brand. The match itself will be “can’t miss” in two weeks.

-Joe Gacy pinning LA Knight was a bit curious at first, but if reports of the main roster itching to get their hands on him, this was a smart way to put over a talent of Gacy’s level, while furthering the larger story at hand between Knight and Grayson Waller. I’d imagine, Knight will do the favors for Waller before heading to the main roster if that ends up being his future move.

-I don’t get the Wendy Choo stuff. Seems like a caricature and kid version of Orange Cassidy.

-Really good main event between Breakker & Ciampa and Legado Del Fantasma. Breakker vs. Santos Escobar is in the air at some point and this was an avenue to further that story. Breakker improves week to week and has maintained his alpha charisma throughout his run so far. A good sign if you’re WWE.

