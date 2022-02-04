SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan has a surprise for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan took to Twitter on Friday night and said that a top wrestler would walk through the forbidden door and into his company. AEW teased that news Friday during AEW Rampage. Khan said the wrestler was a free agent signing for the company and that they’d be signing an AEW contract and slamming the door.

As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

In addition to this announcement, next week on Dynamite will feature Lance Archer vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

