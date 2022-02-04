News Ticker

Top star set to walk through forbidden door and into AEW on Wednesday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 4, 2022

Tony Khan has a surprise for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan took to Twitter on Friday night and said that a top wrestler would walk through the forbidden door and into his company. AEW teased that news Friday during AEW Rampage. Khan said the wrestler was a free agent signing for the company and that they’d be signing an AEW contract and slamming the door.

In addition to this announcement, next week on Dynamite will feature Lance Archer vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

