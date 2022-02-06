VIP AUDIO 2/6 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kelly Wells joins Frank to look back on the 2002 WWF Royal Rumble including Flair vs. McMahon, Rock vs. Jericho for Undisputed Championship, Royal Rumble, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells from “PWT Talks NXT” and “NXT Eight Years Back” returns to “Pro Wrestling Then and Now” to complete a three-part series this time looking back on the 2002 Royal Rumble event. They discuss the entire card, which included a Street Fight between Ric Flair and Vince McMahon, Rock challenging Chris Jericho for the Undisputed Championship, and the Royal Rumble won by Triple H after returning to the WWE. Focus topics include:

Kelly’s thoughts on past poor builds to rumbles that turned out to be good. He and Frank give their thoughts on the recently poorly received 2022 Royal Rumble event, including Shane McMahon’s involvement.

Edge’s lack of character around this period and the effectiveness of William Regal as a character.

What women would we like to transport from the period covering the late 90s until Trish and Lita’s retirements to the current division?

What worked for/against Chris Jericho being the Undisputed WWF Champion and how many expected him not to have the title going into WrestleMania 18.

The multiple stories told within the Royal Rumble including Goldust and Rikishi leading off, the lead-up to the Undertaker’s entry and his heel character at the time, the Maven-Undertaker angle, the build-up to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s arrival and his face-off with Triple H, and the buildup to the final four which included Austin, Triple H, Angle, and a returning Mr. Perfect.

Were there alternate scenarios for an Undisputed Champion heading into WrestleMania 18? Should Austin have faced Angle instead of Scott Hall because of Angle eliminating him in the rumble?

