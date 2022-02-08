FREE PODCAST 2/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss the Forbidden Door and who will be announced as AEW’s newest signing, wild Brandi Rhodes promo, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show with a long conversation about the Forbidden Door. Who will be announced as AEW’s newest signing on Wednesday? If it’s a free agent signing (like Jeff Hardy), is that really a talent going through the Forbidden Door? Also, you know they talked about that wild Brandi Rhodes promo last week, and why it was the dumbest thing AEW has ever put on television, plus listener emails and a lot more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO