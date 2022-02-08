Next guest revealed for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ron Simmons will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced the news via social media on Tuesday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons joins @steveaustinBSR on the next episode of #BrokenSkullSessions, and it drops Friday, 2/18 exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else… DAMN! pic.twitter.com/5y17g98hqi — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 8, 2022

Most recently, Becky Lynch joined the show over Royal Rumble weekend. Other past guests include The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and others.

