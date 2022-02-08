News Ticker

Next guest revealed for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 8, 2022

Ron Simmons will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. WWE announced the news via social media on Tuesday.

Most recently, Becky Lynch joined the show over Royal Rumble weekend. Other past guests include The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and others.

