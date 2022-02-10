THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 2/10: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Matt Cardona

Cardona beat Jordynne Grace last week to win the Digital Media Title. Cardona used underhanded tactics to gain the belt, then gloated in his post-match celebration. Hopefully this is a reset of Cardona’s character and that he features more of the obnoxiousness that he has shown in GCW.

Impact Match of the Week: Bullet Club vs. Jake Something & Mike Bailey & Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

The main event of last week’s show saw guest appearances from Jay White and the Guerrillas of Destiny, as they teamed with Chris Bey to beat a team led by Jake Something. It was really fun to see the NJPW’s regulars in an Impact ring. Jake had a chance to shine at the end of the match before dropping the fall to Bey after a cutter.

Impact TV Results (2/3/22):

-Matt Cardona beat Jordynne Grace to win the Digital Media Title

-Jonah beat Crazzy Steve

-Jonathan Gresham beat Steve Maclin by DQ

-Josh Alexander beat Vincent

-Bhupinder Gujjar beat John Skyler

-Masha Slamovich beat Kaci Lennox

-Jay White & Chris Bey & the Guerrillas of Destiny beat Jake Something & Mike Bailey & Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

In The News:

Tickets are now on sale for Impact’s show at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, April 1st. Go to wrestlecon.com for more information… New shirts celebrating the 20th anniversary of Impact are on sale at shopimpact.com.

Coming Up:

This week on AXS-TV:

-W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers

-Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

-Rich Swann & Rhino vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

-Deonna Purrazzo open challenge

CATCH-UP: Former champion in WWE signs with Impact Wrestling as producer