FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland give a Long Look to Final Battle 2016 including Cole vs. O’Reilly for ROH Title, Young Bucks vs. Briscoes for ROH Tag Team Titles, Cody vs. Lethal, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland travel back to Final Battle 2016. In the second edition of Honor Speak’s Long Look series, they discuss a classic card with Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the ROH World title in what was far from their Final Battle, the Young Bucks vs. the Briscoes for the ROH Tag Titles, Cody Rhodes’s ROH debut, and much more. They also discuss Bryan Danielson getting inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame. In the VIP section, Honor Speak takes an even longer look into the O’Reilly/Cole feud, including their Wrestle Kingdom rematch and the unusual backstage circumstances surrounding both matches.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO