FREE PODCAST 2/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #159 of the PWTorch (2-6-92) including GWF Title change, Marty Jannetty suspended, WM VIII press conference, more (139 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the fifth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the recent GWF Title change and how Bruce Prichard played a role, the latest news surrounding Ric Flair’s opponent at WrestleMania VIII, part two of the Torch Talk with Dr. D. David Shults, Marty Jannetty being suspended by the WWF, WCW news, and much more!

