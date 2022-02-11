VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Radican Worldwide with Sean & Rich: AEW Dynamite in depth on Jay White and Keith Lee’s AEW debut, Hangman Page’s character, Page vs. Archer, Beyond Wrestling Day 91 review (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They begin the show with an in-depth look at AEW Dynamite focusing first on Jay White and his walk through the forbidden door and the introduction of Bullet Club lore into AEW storylines. They examine Keith Lee’s debut and the discourse online about his weight and WWE sources saying he had an attitude behind the scenes in WWE. Radican and Fann then discuss Hangman Page’s character and how effective he’s been as champion after reaching the mountain top in AEW storylines by capturing the title at All Out. They then discuss the Adam Page vs. Lance Archer Texas Death match for the AEW World Championship and Adam Cole being named Page’s next contender. They discuss whether or not Cole is deserving of being named number 1 contender given his soft schedule of opponents thus far in AEW. The show closes with a look at the fantastic Beyond Wrestling Day 91 event from IWTV that featured the return of Biff Busick to Beyond Wrestling after his release from WWE. Radican and Fann discuss the incredible Busick vs. Slade No DQ main event and compare it to some of their favorite fight scenes in movies like “Nobody,” “John Wick,” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

