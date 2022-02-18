VIP AUDIO 2/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Lots of Cody topics, plus AEW vs. WWE women’s division, Goldberg’s history, Keith Lee criticism, Charlotte-Rousey, Ospreay-Oku, Dungeon of Doom draft, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Would you commit to one more year of Hangman Page as champion or have him drop it to Adam Cole at Revolution?
- Was last week’s AEW Dynamite their best episode ever? And is anyone missing Kenny Omega and Don Callis?
- Is this the title reign for Hangman you expected?
- Why is WWE using Goldberg while having lost Keith Lee, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, and Miro to AEW?
- Thoughts on Will Ospreay vs. Michael Oku?
- Is it unfair to criticize Keith Lee’s weight since he battled COVID and health issues?
- Are women in AEW now more over than women in WWE?
- Does Todd have on rose-colored glasses when it comes to advocating for the Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey feud?
- Will WWE acknowledge AEW in some way when Cody Rhodes returns?
- Would Cody have been more valuable to both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon if he were a former AEW World Champion?
- When WWE said Goldberg was a three-time World Champion, was it a mistake or did they leave one reign off on purpose?
- Why didn’t WCW give Goldberg another WCW Title reign?
- Any idea who will take over as Chief Brand Officer now that Brandi Rhodes is gone?
- Todd and Wade draft competing WCW Dungeon of Doom factions from WCW in the ’90s.
- Once Tony turned down extending Cody Rhodes’s contract with a rollover clause, was he as good as gone to WWE?
