IMPACT HITS & MISSES 2/24: Strong follow-up to No Surrender, Jay White hits on the mic, Purrazzo strong in the ring, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HIT – Heath Challenging Moose: Moose came out and put himself over after an impressive win at No Surrender, to add to the top names he has defeated. All done very well, and I am impressed with his commitment to the character, the top-quality suits, the music is top shelf as well, he is doing the best work of his career – no doubt.

Heath is a good new opponent for him – we know he won’t dethrone him – but he is credible and experienced, and they can have a good match. His reasons for challenging are solid and the line that set him off, when Moose referred to his “ugly ass kids” was an enjoyable moment.

HIT – Digital Media Title Match: I have said before I am not a fan of intergender matches, but in all honesty, this was fun to watch. It was a little silly at times with the weapons used all being tech items, but both wrestlers played their part.

My main hope for this is that Grace returns to the women’s division and challenges Purrazzo one week.

Standout moment was Grace using the “cup” to attack Cardona, and kudos to him for his selling of what must have been a pretty horrible experience.

HIT – Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge: Another show, another challenge for the Virtuosa. Arguably this week was one of her toughest to date. Lady Frost was solid and put up a decent fight. We knew she wasn’t winning but she was allowed to shine for a bit, and I hope she has more opportunities in the future. Purrazzo continues her strong body of ringwork of late.

HIT – Bullet Club Promo: Jay White is a charismatic and engaging promo – something a little bit different from the norm too, so very much enjoyed his backstage work.

The reasons for them dropping G.O.D. due to them being dead weight makes sense storyline wise, but you could argue they are a more dynamic and interesting team than the Good Brothers but let’s see where it goes.

Noticed a little side-eye from Karl Anderson when White was talking about being the leader of the BC, so maybe that is something for the future with Anderson being a founder and former leader too.

G.O.D. and Violent by Design got involved physically set up, what should be, a good eight man tag next week.

HIT – Jonah vs Zicky Dice: Another squash for Jonah against hapless Zicky Dice, who I must say has some fun entrance music.

A hit due to what happened after the match with the storyline development of Jonah asking for better competition, which I have been crying out for, for weeks now. He has a huge upside and hopefully this can be the start of a sustained push when he battles PCO at Sacrifice.

HIT – Women’s Title Picture: Backstage segment with Mickie James, Chelsea Green and Gail Kim, as James is trying to push for Green to get a title shot. Interrupted by Steelz and Evans, as this program is not over yet, which is good as there is more in there I believe.

Steelz has great potential and hopefully it won’t be long before she is holding a belt.

HIT – Six Man Tag Main Event: Modern wrestling loves a 6-man main event between warring factions, and you can see why. It is pretty much impossible for it not to be a fun ride, especially on a TV show to get people time and send the fans home happy.

With the talent involved it is must see TV and this was no different. All involved brought something to the match, and a sweet finishing double team move that I hadn’t seen before (the Proton Pack) to put an end to things.

HIT – Eddie Edwards Promo: Remarkably similar in a way to what Heath was saying at the start of the show. Heath was accusing Moose of forsaking Impact, whereas here Edwards was accusing Impact of forsaking him.

Classic heel stuff saying that he deserved the title shots more than Alexander, Callihan etc. to bring title back to Impact.

I thought it was cool that Alisha came down as it added a little realism to the segment and angle, and hopefully this could lead to a Maria Kanellis vs Alisha Edwards feud potentially.

PARTIAL HIT – Bhupinder Gujjar vs John Skyler: Probably the only part of the show that was not a massive hit. Crowd were a bit flat for this, and don’t really know much about the wrestlers involved.

The partial hit was for two reasons, Morrissey coming out at the end and destroying Skyler, and huge fan of the spear from the second rope as a finishing move, which looked very cool.

Overall Show Thoughts: I do love a television show just after a great PPV. No Surrender was fantastic for the entire show, mainly, with a lot of newsworthy developments, and Impact TV followed on tonight.

Everything was a hit, we got some great in ring action, great promo, and character work, and set up nicely for what should be another major event in Sacrifice next week.

Hopefully, they are not burning through too many big matches by this being so close to No Surrender, and also hope that some of the visitors from ROH or NJPW are here long term as without them the roster does become weakened to some degree.

CATCH-UP: 2/24 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: No Surrender fallout, Cardona vs. Grace, Jonah vs. Dice, more