FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (3-1-2017) Keller & Bryant talk Orton-Bray angle, debate Bayley-Charlotte saga, discuss Roman’s crowd reactions, Drew’s potential WWE return, Cena-Miz (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-1-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch East Coast Cast Travis Bryant as they discuss with callers the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt angle last night, debate the Bayley-Charlotte saga, discuss Roman Reigns getting different crowd responses in different regions, the WWE potential of latest TNA departures the Hardys and Drew Galloway, the Universal Title situation, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Travis discuss the strategy with John Cena and The Miz bringing up Cena’s behind the scene influence and whether it goes over some fans’ heads and if it’s perhaps planting a seed for an eventual Roman Reigns vs. Cena match, plus some Dana-Charlotte-Nia Jax dynamic talk.

