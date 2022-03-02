HEYDORN’S NXT 2.0 RECEIPT 3/1: Strong promo work from LA Knight elevating Grayson Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Really great opening tag match. It had energy, drama, and positioned Bron Breakker in an excellent light. This saga between Ziggler, Ciampa, and Breakker is certainly a short-term, TV thing, but has worked well to that end.

-LA Knight is making Grayson Waller look like a damn star. Grayson is holding up his end of the deal too, but Knight is on fire with the microphone. The match feels worthy of the last man standing stipulation and you can’t always say that about these types of matches in WWE.

-I continue to not get the Wendy Choo gimmick and I don’t get the sense others do either. The oddball pairing with Dakota Kai is fun and will generate a few chuckles here and there, but they aren’t building anything significant with this stuff.

-I don’t hate Briggs and Jensen as a team, but can they just be a team? Like a real tag team trying to win? The silly dating advice, love story stuff isn’t applicable to their act in any logical way. It’s all happening just to happen.

-More Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther, please. This ruled and Sikoa continues to be an under talked about standout talent in the NXT 2.0 rebrand.

-The Harland character very much needs a shot of adrenaline. He works stiff in the ring and the offense looks good, but the character is stagnant and frankly, boring. There is something there, but he hasn’t found it yet.

-Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade advance in the women’s Dusty Classic. Anyone surprised? It’s winners or bust for them.

-Ohhhh Von Wagner, how you annoy me. Because of his size, he’s going to get a shot in WWE, but simply hasn’t shown anything to get excited about. Stone helps, but he’s been buried in silly comedy land for far too long to be taken seriously.

-A good main event to end the show. Carmelo Hayes is a player and Pete Dunne continues to show the value he has to the brand in a totally new environment. The big question is what’s next for both?

