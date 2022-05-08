News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WrestleMania Backlash post-show, including Roman and Ronda’s next opponents, predictability of show, Impact Under Siege discussion, more (53 min.)

May 8, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. Topics include the predictability of the show, next opponents for Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey, and the finish of Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes. Questions and comments about Impact’s Saturday night Under Siege special are taken as well.

