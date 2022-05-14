FREE PODCAST 5/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #172 of the PWTorch (5-7-92) including Sid quitting WWF and what could be next, WWF canceling a number of house shows, Torch Talk with Jim Ross pt. 2, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eighteenth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing all things Sid Justice, including him quitting the WWF and what could be next, Wade’s thoughts on the matter, what it means for WWF’s house show main events, more WWF and WCW news, the first appearance of ECW in the Torch, part two of Jim Ross’s Torch Talk, and much more.

