VIP AUDIO 5/13 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: Ibushi airs frustrations with NJPW on Twitter, Reigns’s reduced schedule, MJF leaning towards leaving AEW, “Cherry Bushida” review, more (54 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at Kota Ibushi’s shocking series of Tweets about NJPW management, including accusations of Yokuza involvement. Radican and Fann then discuss Roman Reigns’s reduced schedule and what that means for WWE going forward. Next, they discuss the report that MJF is leaning towards leaving AEW when his contract expires, whether or not AEW will be able to keep him, and how he will fit into WWE. The show concludes with an in-depth look at the martial arts/Japan propaganda film “Cherry Bushida” and where it ranks among the worst films Sean and Rich have watched together. Download this show now!

