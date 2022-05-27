WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship plans reportedly coming together

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has begun planning the future of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On last week’s episode of Smackdown, Michael Cole announced that current champions, Sasha Banks & Naomi, were suspended from WWE indefinitely due to walking out of Monday Night Raw ahead of the six pack challenge main event that both were scheduled to participate in. They were also stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championships, making those titles vacant.

Cole announced that the company would crown new champions with a tournament and it appears those plans are coming into place. According The Wrestling Observer, the WWE creative team has pitched a variety of different ideas pertaining to the tournament. A four team tournament has been pitched. The report indicates that teams included in that scenario would be Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop and Carmella & Queen Zelina. The Observer also indicates that there is a possibility that a team from NXT 2.0 gets called up for the tournament as well.

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. It is Banks’ second run with those titles and Naomi’s first run. Both women were a part of Team Bad when Sasha Banks first arrived to the main roster.

CATCH-UP: Money in the Bank PLE venue changing