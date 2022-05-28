VIP AUDIO 5/27 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann: NJPW press conference on Ibushi, Tony Khan Double or Nothing PPV media call, Ric Flair wrestling at Starrcast, Jeff Jarrett hired by WWE, review of WWE 2K22 on PS5, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for an all new blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an overview of Tony Khan’s Double or Nothing media call. Radican and Fann then discuss Tony’s tweet today dunking on WWE for having to cancel MITB as a Stadium Show. Next, they discuss Ric Flair Wrestling at Starrcast. They also discuss Jeff Jarett being hired again by WWE. The show concludes with an in-depth review of WWE 2K22 on PS5. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO