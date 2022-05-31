FREE PODCAST 5/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (5-29-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Lesnar showing up at UFC, Punk, Jericho, Styles, Hogan, live callers, emails (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-29-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer emails on Brock Lesnar’s appearance at the UFC PPV and talk of him returning to MMA, Chris Jericho’s suspension, C.M. Punk in WWE, Big Show explaining his heel turn, Hulk Hogan’s role in TNA, TNA suing WWE, repetitiveness on WWE TV, and much more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO