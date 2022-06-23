ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 6/24: Hook vs. DKC, Andrade vs. Fenix, Deeb & Mercedes in Tag Action, Wheeler vs. Cobb

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW

JUNE 24, 2022

MILWAUKEE, WI. AT THE UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz, Chris Jericho (various combinations)

Last Week

Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin.

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) defeated Ruffin It (Leon Ruff and Bear Country).

Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the TBS Championship.

Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. After the match Fish attacked Darby and then Kyle O’Reilly made his way out. The lights went out, and then Sting returned to assist Darby.

This Week

Four matches were recorded following Dynamite this week, built mostly around two matches with one having potential implications on a championship match announced for Forbidden Door. This will be the final AEW television event before that show which takes place on Sunday

Andrade “El Idolo” vs. Rey Fenix

Both men took part in the battle royal several weeks ago which was to determine the challenge to Jon Moxley for the right to head to Forbidden Door and challenge for the Interim AEW Championship. Andrade eliminated Fenix from that match by giving him a low blow. A soundbite aired this past Wednesday with both men talking about what took place.

#DeathTriangle’s @ReyFenixMx wants to make @AndradeElIdolo pay for costing him a chance at the #AEW World Championship at the Battle Royale. TOMORROW they will collide one-on-one on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! Will Fenix get his revenge? pic.twitter.com/PwzYWsx04G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: I know it’s wrestling, but I get a kick out of wrestlers taking issue with getting eliminate from a Battle Royal. Do you NOT know the rules? That said, I like how Rey was upset not winning the match, which shows it means something to him.

ROH & AAA Tag Team Championship Co-Holder Cash Wheeler (FTR) vs. IWGP Tag Team Championship Co-Holder Jeff Cobb (United Empire)

This coming Sunday it’s winner take all as both the ROH and the IWGP Tag Team Championships are on the line in a three-way tag team match. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) put the ROH titles on the line while Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan (United Empire) put up the IWGP titles. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) will be the other participants. The winning team walks away with both sets of titles.

FTR are also the AAA Tag Team Champions, but those titles are not on the line.

This past Wednesday, Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) of the United Empire. After the match Cobb & O-Khan came out to join their United Empire cohorts. FTR came out to even up the odds for Cassidy and Roppongi Vice. Tonight, we get a taste of what will take place on Sunday when Wheeler takes on Cobb one-on-one.

Don’t expect anything fancy. Don’t expect a bunch of gymnastics and pretty flips. You can expect to see a fight. Punches. Uppercuts. Maybe a headbutt or two. Cobb can’t walk out 100%. This match sets the table for Sunday, and Sunday we make history. https://t.co/JhQRphW1p4 — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) June 23, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: This is kind of WWE-like when you see participants of an upcoming match wrestling each other on TV. Then again, New Japan does that with their six- and eight-man tag matches and the like, so I can’t take issue. Wheeler and Cobb are a contrast of styles, which should be fun to watch.

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Unknown Opponents

It was announced that Martinez and Deeb would be in “tag team action” on Rampage. Both women have recent connections to AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Martinez was “hired” back in the winter by then-champion Dr. Britt Baker to take out Rosa. That didn’t happen and Martinez and Rosa worked out their differences. Deeb recently challenged Rosa unsuccessfully for the AEW title at Double or Nothing.

Hook vs. DKC

It’s been a while, but Hook will be in action on Rampage as he takes on The DKC from the L.A. Dojo of New Japan Pro Wrestling. We last saw Hook in the ring in tag action with his unofficial tag team partner of late, Danhausen as they defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese on the Double or Nothing Buy-In Show. Hook was last in singles action on the May 4th edition of Rampage when he defeated J.D. Drake.

The DKC has wrestled primarily on the New Japan Strong show, which airs weekly on the subscription-based New Japan World service.

