VIP AUDIO 6/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Forbidden Door in-depth preview, match-by-match and overall thoughts with Andrew Rich (150 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Music of the Mat’s Andrew Rich for a look ahead to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. We talk going to the show live, which Andrew will be doing, and the feelings for it now as compared to when tickets were bought – what they’ve done right, what they’ve done wrong, and look at every match on the card. How will Orange and Ospreay click as opponents in a big match setting? Who we’d like to see versus ZSJ? What kind of match will Moxley vs. Tanahashi end up being, and how will the crowd take to it at the end of a long show? We address all these questions plus look at the history of Shingo Takagi with The Young Bucks, the WAR connection to Team Jericho vs. Team Kingston (it’s not just the random teams!) and much more in two and a half hours of really fun conversation. Check it out!

