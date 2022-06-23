VIP AUDIO 6/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Vince McMahon’s TV appearances and media coverage, Forbidden Door preview, evaluating Dynamite and Rampage hype for PPV (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Vince McMahon’s TV appearances and media coverage

AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door preview.

Review of AEW Rampage

Review of AEW Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s announcement and PPV hype

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO