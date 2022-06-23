News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Impact’s Slammiversary PPV review including reflections on 20 years of TNA/Impact, Vince’s TV appearances, Raw, SD, TripleMania, NJPW, UFC (102 min.)

June 23, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • WWE Smackdown TV review including Vince McMahon’s segment
  • NXT 2.0 TV review
  • WWE Raw review including Vince McMahon’s segment
  • Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV review
  • TripleMania review
  • New Japan Pro Wrestling event reviews and reaction to G1 Brackets
  • UFC review and preview

