VIP AUDIO 6/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Impact’s Slammiversary PPV review including reflections on 20 years of TNA/Impact, Vince’s TV appearances, Raw, SD, TripleMania, NJPW, UFC (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- WWE Smackdown TV review including Vince McMahon’s segment
- NXT 2.0 TV review
- WWE Raw review including Vince McMahon’s segment
- Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV review
- TripleMania review
- New Japan Pro Wrestling event reviews and reaction to G1 Brackets
- UFC review and preview
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply