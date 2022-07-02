FREE PODCAST 7/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Maximum Male Models debut, MITB predictions, on-site report, callers (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including the final Money in the Bank PLE hype along with predictions. They begin with their reaction to the Maximum Male Models. They also speak with an on-site correspondent including the off-air main event and other off-camera details. There are live callers and emails throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO