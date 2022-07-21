FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (7-17-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Summerslam line-up, MITB fallout, Raw #1000, Impact, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-17-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer email questions on a wide variety of topics including Raw ratings analysis, Money in the Bank fallout, Summerslam line-up, Impact analysis, Raw #1,000 rating predictions, and much more including some talk about the “Breaking Bad” season opener.

