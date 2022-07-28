AEW Dynamite viewership and key demo rating increase

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite was viewed by an average of 976,000 viewers this week. That is an increase over last week’s Fyter Fest episode of the program. In the key demo of adults 18-49, this week’s show did a 0.33 rating, an increase over prior week as well.

Showbuzz indicates that AEW Dynamite was ranked number two in all cable viewership on Wednesday night with adults 18-49. Yankees vs. Mets held down the number one spot.

This week’s Fight for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite featured Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in the main event. Garcia won the match after interference from Jake Hager. This was Danielson’s first match since the Double or Nothing PPV event at the end of May.

The show opened with an Interim AEW World Championship match. Jon Moxley defended the title against Rush. Moxley was victorious and choked Rush out to retain.

Other matches and segments on the show included a promo from Jungle Boy, Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Hook for the FTW Championship, and more.

