SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew the highest viewership average of 2022 and the highest since March of 2020.

Monday Night Raw this week featured the fallout from Summerslam and the first Raw under the full creative direction of Triple H. The show drew a viewership average of 2.2 million, a 17% increase over prior week. In the key adult 18-49 demo, the rating was a 0.61, an increase over prior week’s 0.50 rating.

During the show this week, Ciampa became the number one contender for Bobby Lashley’s WWE United States Championship. Ciampa defeated Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot in a later match of the night. Ciampa then defeated A.J. Styles to earn a shot at the title.

Becky Lynch opened the show and addressed her match at Summerslam against Bianca Belair. Lynch teased a return to The Man before saying she would need some time away to heel a separated shoulder. As for Belair, she spent the show dealing with Bayley, Io Sky, and Dakota Kai. Belair wrestled Sky to a no contest after a brawl ensued between Belair, Alexa Bliss, & Asuka against Bayley, Sky, & Kai.

Raw this week also featured Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins and The Mysterios vs. The Usos in the main event for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

CATCH-UP: Ronda Rousey expected return date revealed