VIP AUDIO 9/16 – The Fix Flashback (8-5-2015): Roddy Piper’s career and could he have thrived in the current day WWE with its restrictions, plus Heyman and Seth promos, Tough Enough (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part one of the August 5, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Roddy Piper’s career, whether he would have been able to navigate 2015’s WWE restrictions to become a star, whether the WrestleMania 1 era WWF would have been successful without him, and much more. Plus, they discuss Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins promos from Raw and present their weekly analysis of Tough Enough.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO