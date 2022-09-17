FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Jason from Australia: Heenan memories, Reigns’s solo promo, Brock-Braun, two on-site correspondents, mailbag (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (9-19-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason D. from Australia for his second WKPWP appearance analyzing Raw. They discuss Bobby Heenan memories and WWE’s tribute to him, Roman Reigns’s solo promo, the Brock-Braun split screen segment, and more, plus they talk to two on-site correspondents and answer mailbag questions from listeners.
