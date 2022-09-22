VIP AUDIO 9/21 – East Coast Cast #594 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss potential heel turn for Swerve and Keith Lee, Jade Cargill’s in-ring improvements, Danielson cashing in on Punk leaving territory, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s live ECC, Cam and Trav talk AEW’s big name brand show for Dynamite at Arthur Ashe stadium tonight. The fellas make their predictions on all the top matches of the night. They speculate on a potential heel turn for Swerve and Keith Lee. Jade Cargill’s continued in-ring improvements. Bryan Danielson cashing in once again on C.M. Punk leaving the territory! Could Jey Uso be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns, and how do you even get there? Thoughts on WarGames being an official WWE major event. Will the Bloodline be forced to change their signature hand gestures because of real world nonsense? Live calls, emails, and more conversation.

