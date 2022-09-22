VIP AUDIO 9/21 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk wrestling fans scaring Cardi B away, AEW bringing in 1992’s most popular Japanese wrestlers, high school baseball memories, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC VIP, Rich and Trav discuss niche wrestling fans telling Cardi B to watch their favorite matches, scaring the woman away! AEW put on a branded show tonight and three new champions have been crowned. AEW apparently is bringing in 1992’s most popular Japanese wrestlers. Solo Sikoa just might have the personality to be a star. Rich fibs about one of his athlete’s fastball, which leads to Travis talking about high school baseball memories. The book club segment hears Travis describing his harem novel checklist. Lots of good emails leading to good conversation.

