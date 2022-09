SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly reviews another good episode of Impact, which featured an X Division title match, a tag team title match, an intriguing Violent By Design segment, and perhaps the last Impact appearance by a prominent team. Plus Darrin previews Victory Road and tells how you can help out Joe Doering.

