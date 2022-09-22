VIP AUDIO 9/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Title tournament, Logan Paul headlining Crown Jewel against Reigns, War Games at Survivor Series, reviews of Raw, Dynamite, Smackdown, UFC (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of last week’s Dynamite, last Friday’s Rampage, and last night’s Dynamite incluiding the AEW Title tournament semi-finals and final.
- Analysis of the ratings surge last week including minute-by-minute details.
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including reaction to Logan Paul getting a WWE Title shot against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.
- A review of this week’s NXT.
- A look at the latest UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend.
